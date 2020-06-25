KGBVs script success stories

By | Published: 12:26 am

Hyderabad: She once dropped out of school due to financial constraints. But nearly seven years later, Ch Chandrakala of Kasturba Gandhi Balika Vidyalaya (KGBV) Tandur, Mancherial district, is the topper among the KGBV’s second-year intermediate students.

Chandrakala scored an exceptional 977 marks out of 1,000 marks in the MPHW (F) vocational course in the second-year intermediate public examinations and stood top among all KGBV students who took the exams.

Hailing from an economically weak family, with her parents working as agriculture labourers, Chandrakala has endured several hardships to achieve this success. After dropping out, she returned to school to join in Class VI in the KGBV. Life, after that point, has been on an entirely different tangent for her. She is the first-generation learner in her family.

“Due to financial conditions, I had dropped out of school. When I rejoined the KGBV, I could not even read or write Telugu properly but my teachers helped me a lot. They are my source of inspiration. I want to join BSc Nursing and become a nurse,” Chandrakala shares.

Like Chandrakala, nine other students from KGBVs who hail from economically weaker sections have scored more than 900 marks in the intermediate second-year exams in various streams.

Among them is a student of KGBV Gadwal, Anjali, a parentless child, who has secured 961 marks out of 1,000 in the MPC stream. “My grandfather, a migrant labourer, takes care of me. My teachers used to motivate me. I want to become a teacher,” Anjali says.

Since inception under the Central and State government scheme, 475 KGBVs have become life-changing institutions for several thousands of girls in rural and remote areas of Telangana. These institutions are playing an important role not just by empowering girls but also help in eradicating child marriages. Admissions to these Vidyalayas are reserved for girls who are orphans or from economically weaker sections.

To ensure retention of girls at the senior secondary level, intermediate education was introduced in KGBVs in 2018-19. A total of 170 KGBVs were upgraded into intermediate institutions, of which 88 colleges have an intermediate second-year batch now.

With 78.76 pass per cent, the first batch of intermediate second-year students to pass out this year has put up an excellent performance in the results while the State average was 68.86 per cent.

KGBVs at Jinnaram, Sangareddy district, Palakurthy, Jangaon district and Dahegaon, Kumaram Bheem Asifabad district in inter second-year and KGBVs at Palakurthy, Jangaon district, Gundala, Bhadradri district, Cherla, Bhadradri district and Indervelly, Adilabad, in inter first-year have got 100 per cent results.

Parents make beeline for admission in KGBVs

With the KGBVs scripting success in the intermediate public examinations both in first and second-year results, students and parents are now making a beeline to these institutions for admission.

Though the State government has not made an announcement regarding fresh admissions due to the Covid-19 pandemic, parents are approaching managements of KGBVs to reserve a seat for their child. A total of 170 KGBVs offer intermediate education, of which 95 KGBVs offer MPC and BiPC groups while 75 KGBVs offer CEC and MPHW streams.

Apart from free education, free textbooks and notebooks, students studying in these institutions are provided hostel facility and nutritious food. The menu comprises eggs four times a week, chicken four times a month, mutton twice a month, fruits five times a month besides ragi malt with milk daily and sprouts/millet chikki etc. Students are also provided health and hygiene kits which contain 15 items like toothbrush, toothpaste, powder, sanitary napkins, soaps, oil etc.

“Parents are approaching us for reserving a seat for their child but we follow admission guidelines. As these students belong to rural and remote areas, we hold motivational classes besides counselling sessions. Apart from regular academics, there is the emphasis on life skills, extra-curricular activities and sports,” says Pettem Kavitha, special officer of KGBV Tandur, Mancherial district.

Chitra Ramachandran appreciate teachers, students

Special Chief Secretary to Government (Education Department), Chitra Ramachandran has appreciated the efforts of students and teachers of KGBVs for achieving remarkable results in the intermediate public examinations.

“Students and teachers in the KGBVs have worked hard to get these encouraging results. Apart from normal classes, a thorough revision of the concepts has helped students get good scores in the exams. There are plans to tie-up with some organisations under the CSR to help these students reach their goals,” Chitra Ramachandran said.

