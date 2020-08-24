KGF 2 to kick-start shooting on Aug 26

By | Published: 2:13 pm

The second in the KGF franchise — KGF 2 shoot is all set to start from Wednesday. The movie team had issued a note regarding the re-scheduled shooting dates today. KGF – Chapter 2 is being produced by Vijay Kirangadoor under the direction of Prashanth Neel.

Veteran artiste Kaikala Satyanarayana is presenting the movie. KGF – Chapter 2 is said to be the biggest budget movie ever made in the Kannada film industry. KGF was a blockbuster and broke all records in the Kannada box office. The first movie was also a big hit in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam and even in Hindi. The movie and its rocking star Yash has a huge fan base now, thanks to KGF. Hence, there are huge expectations for its sequel titles as KGF – Chapter 2.

The production house is producing the movie much to the expectations of its fans. Yash as Rocky Bhai is surely going to mesmerise his audience with another rocking performance. Srinidhi Shetty is playing the lead role. Ravi Basroor is providing music. Bhuvan Goud is the cinematographer.

The movie was launched well before and had completed a few schedules. However, the shooting had to be stalled because of the corona crisis. Now, as the lockdown restrictions for film shooting have been eased, the movie unit is all geared up to complete the balance shoot. The schedule will start on Wednesday in Bengaluru’s Kanteerava Stadium. Recently, director Prashant Neel and his crew visited the stadium to plan for the necessary arrangements. The movie shooting will be completed except the climax part, said the movie unit sources.

Bollywood star actor Sanjay Dutt is playing the role of ‘Adheera’. His first look got a huge response on social media recently. The unit members of the movie are very confident about the success of the movie.

