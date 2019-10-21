Khaidi gives viewers a new-age experience: Karthi

By | Published: 10:09 pm

Despite the fact that Tamil hero Karthi appeared in fewer number of films in Telugu, the popularity he amassed is worth noticing. After Oopiri, Karthi is, once again, all set to cheer the Telugu audience with his latest outing, Khaidi, set to release for Diwali. As a part of promotion, Karthi met the media and discussed his experiences with the role and the content of Khaidi. He said that the story is all about an incident in one night lasting just four hours and the unit took about 60 nights to complete the shooting part.

“I play the role of a prisoner who has a daughter, but he does not even know her. After he comes out of the jail, he searches for his daughter. I am confident that the element of sentiment coupled with suspense will certainly entertain the audience,” Karthi shared.Speaking about his journey with the role, Karthi said that the role interested him immensely as it felt good to yearn for the daughter and the emotions were natural. “In the past also, when Vikramarkudu was remade in Tamil, it also had a strong thread of bond with the daughter.

Since I am a father of a daughter too, this time, handling my role became a bit easier,” he shared.Even in Telugu, audiences are encouraging suspense thrillers. Of late, many films including Adivi Sesh’s Evaru and a few more made a good impact on the audience, he said. “From the days when I was an assistant director, I had an intense desire to do a film like Khaidi. Without songs and romance, the film will surely capture the viewers’ attention with its thrilling components of the story.

An English song is also specially designed in the film. On the whole, Khaidi assumes in image of a new-age film and experience,” Karthi elaborated. KK Radha Mohan on his banner, Sri Satya Sai Arts, is presenting Khaidi in Telugu, which was originally made in Tamil by SR Prakash, SR Prabhu and Thiruppur Vivek on their banner, Dream Warrior Pictures with Lokesh Kanagaraju as the director.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter