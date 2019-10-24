‘Khaidi will set another benchmark In Karthik’s career’

By | Published: 8:18 pm

The young Tamil heartthrob Karthi’s latest outing Khaidi is all set to hit the screens on October 25. On the occasion, the producer interacts with the media to talk about the Telugu dubbed version.Since the whole story is based on one single night, there might surely have several challenges while shooting the movie. What are they?

Yes, Khaidi’s story happens in just one night as penned by director Lokesh. Hero is serving life sentence in prison. When he comes out of the jail how he faces the outside world, how he spends the night outside forms the crux. As the whole shooting was held during night time, we had to face several challenges. Shooting important action sequences in dense forest was the toughest. In chilling cold, setting the lighting to look natural was a big challenge.

But, because of our dedicated team and an amazing hero like Karthi, we were able to pull it off easily.When asked if Khaidi will satisfy family audiences as there is no heroine and no songs in it, the producer said: “It will surely satisfy the family audiences even though it is an action-based film. Not only family audience but also to cover youth audience, we strongly believed that the movie will be driven through emotions. This is conveyed beautifully and in depth, in Khaidi.

Dream Warrior Pictures presents Angry Hero Karthi in Khaidi. Lokesh Kanagaraj has directed the movie which is set to release worldwide for this Diwali on October 25. Producer KK Radha Mohan is presenting Khaidi in Telugu States in his Sri Sathya Sai Arts banner.