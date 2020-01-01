Khairatabad junction gets a new look

By | Published: 1:18 am

Hyderabad: The ever busy Khairatabad junction has got a completely new look with beautification works taken up by the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC).

On Tuesday, Principal Secretary, Municipal Administration, Arvind Kumar along with Additional Commissioner of Police (Traffic), Anil Kumar and other officials inaugurated several beautification works.

The GHMC has come up with 265 feet long vertical garden, which displays ‘I Love Hyderabad’, along with a water fountain.

A major aspect of the junction beautification here is the new LED lights provided by the civic body on Khairatabad flyover.

Speaking to media, Khairatabad zonal commissioner, Musharraf Ali Faruqui said they have completed junction beautification works with a cost of over Rs 65 lakh that too in a short span of 40 days.

“For LED lighting, pedestrian project and water fountain, we have spent Rs 40 lakhs while installation of vertical garden had cost Rs 25 lakh. A sum of Rs 3 lakh was spent for stripped lighting,” he said.

With the completion of beautification works, Khairatabad junction has become 100 per cent pedestrian friendly, Musharraf said.

