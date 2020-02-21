Khalasar impresses at Hyderabad racecourse 

By | Racing Correspondent | Published: 11:45 pm 11:57 pm

Hyderabad: Khalasar, Conscious Gift, Blink Of An Eye & Ultimate Risk impressed when the following horses were exercised at Malakpet racecourse on Friday morning.

Sand

800m:

Valee Tiger (Md Ismail) 1-2, 600/45, unextended. Blink Of An Eye (App) & Ultimate Risk (G Naresh) 56, 600/42, a fit pair. Scramjet (N Rawal) & 89-3y-Vlatava (RB) 1-3, 600/47, pair handy. Nova Scotia (R Ajinkya) 57, 600/42, note.

1000m:

Horus (Kiran Naidu) 1-16, 800/58, 600/42, strode out attractively. Explosive (Trainer) 1-19, 800/58, 600/43, handy. Khalasar (App) & Conscious Gift (R Ajinkya) 1-13, 800/57, 600/43, pair impressed.