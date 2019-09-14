Khammam Adivasi JAC demands removal of cases against OU professors

By | Published: 8:30 pm

Khammam: Adivasi Employees Welfare and Cultural Association district unit leaders wanted withdrawal of cases booked against OU professors Apka Nageshwara Rao and Sidam Kishore.

Tribal JAC coordinator Chunchu Ramakrishna and others have accused Lambadas and related sects of exploiting the rightful benefits of Adivasis in an illegal manner.

Nearly 98 per cent of rights given to Adivasis under Constitutional Article 342 have been usurped by Lambadas. In addition to that the Lambadas were claiming undue credit from Fifth Schedule of the Constitution and damaging forests in the name of podu cultivation.

Similarly, Adivasi culture and traditions were also being diluted by Lambadas because of their involvement in Medaram Sammakka Saralamma Jatara, Nagoba Jatara and others. The very existence of Adivasis was threatened by Lambadas, Ramakrishna alleged.

He complained that the All India Banjara Seva Sangh leaders like Amber Singh Naik and others were issuing threats against Adilabad MP Soyam Babu Rao and warning him that he would be allowed to move in other district.

The Adivasi leaders demanded State and Central governments to remove Lambadas from ST list forthwith. They also wanted a case against Amber Singh Naik and others who threatened the MP Babu Rao.

OU professors Nageshwara Rao and Kishore were fighting for the cause of Adivasis and that is why Lambada leaders foisting false cases against them, Ramakrishna and others said. They informed that Adivasi JAC has planned to stage Chalo Delhi on Dec 9 in support of their demands.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter