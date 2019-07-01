Khammam: Case against constable for assaulting relatives

By | Published: 7:01 pm

Khammam: A complaint was lodged against a police constable who resorted to physical attack on his relatives in the court premises here on Monday.

Sources said Tavudoju Venkateshwarlu, a constable posted at the court, beat up his relatives over family disputes. The constable’s son Vijay Bhaskarachary had married the daughter of one Abbanapuri Venkateshwarlu Bhavani.

A fortnight after the marriage in 2018, the constable’s family made several allegations against their daughter-in-law and approached the court for divorce. Bhavani’s family members attended a court hearing related to divorce petition on Monday.

When they were coming out, the constable suddenly started attacking them. Bhavani’s family lodged a complaint at Khammam II-town police station against the constable Venkateshwarlu.