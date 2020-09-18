Khammam: Clash between two groups leads to tension in Tegalabanjar

Sources said the clash took place over the issue of boundary of a land and diverting rain water into agriculture fields

Khammam: Tension prevailed at Tegalabanjar village in Konijerla mandal in the district on Friday following a clash between two groups.

Sources said the clash took place over the issue of boundary of a land and diverting rain water into agriculture fields. One group is said to be under the control of local ZPTC and the other under the village sarpanch, sources said.

Both the groups attacked each other with stones and sticks in the fields on Thursday night after an altercation. Three persons on each side suffered head injuries and were rushed to private hospitals in Khammam for treatment.

Wyra ACP, K Satyanarayana, Inspector of Police (CI) J Vasantha Kumar visited the village and took stock of the situation. A police picket was set up in the village to prevent any further fight among the groups. Cases were registered against 20 persons from the two groups.

