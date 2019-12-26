Khammam Collector asks youth, women to play a part in ‘Palle Pragathi’

By | Published: 8:30 pm

Khammam: Khammam district tops the State in the purchase and distribution of tractors for use in Gram Panchayats, said Khammam District Collector RV Karnan at an awareness meeting on 10-day second phase of Palle Pagathi programme held here on Thursday.

Addressing a huge gathering of sarpanches, ZPTCs, MPTCs and panchayat secretaries who attended the meeting, the Collector said the first phase of 30-day Action Plan was executed in a successful manner in the district and the same spirit had to be showed during the implementation of the second phase as well.

The Collector wanted active participation of officials and elected members in the implementation of second phase Palle Pragathi works for the development of the villages. He also called upon youth and members of women groups to lend their support by means of ‘sramadanam’.

A flying squad comprising IAS, IPS and IFS officers will inspect the works undertaken in the first phase from Jan 1 onwards. The development works undertaken including the pending works related to dumping yards should be completed, he noted.

The practice of separately collecting dry and wet waste has to be promoted in the villages. Works related to funeral grounds have to be completed by the end of this month, he said adding that steps should be taken to construct rainwater harvesting pits at every household. The contribution of non-resident Indians (NRIs) will be sought for the development of their native villages, said the Collector while stressing on the need of maintaining cleanliness at government buildings, offices, angawadi centres, schools and hospitals in the villages.

Karnan asked the women sarpanches, ZPTCs, MPTCs and MPPs to take special care for the success of Mission Nari programme that aims to address anemia among women in the age bracket of 14 to 49 years. The girls and women need to be encouraged to undergo CBP tests to find out haemoglobin levels, he said.

Zilla Parishad Chief Executive Officer Ch Priyanka noted that works under second phase of Palle Pragathi need to be identified beforehand. Gram Pachayat special officers, panchayat secretaries and sarpanches shoul take the steps to update the identified works, she stressed. Panchayat secretaries and sarpanches from 18 GPs were felicitated for successfully implementing the 30-day Action Plan. ZP vice-chairperson M Dhanalakshmi, DRDO Indumathi, ZP Officer Srinivas Reddy and others were present.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter