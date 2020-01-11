Khammam Collector Karnan receives State Democracy Award

By | Published: 5:26 pm

Khammam: The District Collector RV Karnan has been presented Telangana State Democracy Award for his outstanding contribution in conducting local bodies elections.

He received the award from Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan at a ceremony at Taramati Baradari in Hyderabad on Saturday.

The Collector expressed pleasure at receiving the award from the Governor and said the award was an outcome of collective efforts made by officials and staff in conducting the elections in a successful manner.

Minister for Panchayat Raj Errabelli Dayakar Rao, Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar, State Election Commissioner V Nagi Reddy and others were present.

