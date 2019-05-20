Khammam Collector Karnan’s model counting halls idea draws appreciation

By | Published: 12:21 am

Khammam: With an objective of training poll officials on counting of votes in an effective manner, the district administration came up with an innovative idea of creating two model counting halls in a college auditorium here.

The counting halls with 14 tables each comprises one VVPAT slips counting booth for each counting hall. It was ensured that on each table, one counting supervisor, one counting assistant and one micro-observer would be present, informed District Collector RV Karnan.

Pre-voted control units were distributed to each table with proper sealing and dummy Form 17c part II, micro observer report pro-forma also supplied to each table while additional counting staff acted as agents, he explained.

After mock counting was conducted, results were filled in respective pro-forma with signatures of acting agents and counting staff.

It was done so that each counting staff has had hands-on experience, training and filled forms, after that in two VVPAT counting booth (VCBs) VVPAT slips mock counting was also done by using 100 dummy slips, he explained.

Karnan who made a presentation regarding the model counting centres received much appreciation at the training programme for DEOs, Returning Officers (ROs) and Assistant Returning Officers (AROs) organised in State capital on Monday.

Chief Electoral Officer(CEO) Dr. Rajat Kumar and Election Commission advisor Bhanwar Lal appreciated the novel model counting training developed by the Collector Karnan.