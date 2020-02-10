Khammam Collector reviews arrangements for PACS polls

By | Published: 10:50 pm

Khammam: Khammam Collector RV Karnan told election officials to prepare for the cooperative elections scheduled for February 15. He conducted a meeting with the nodal officers at the Collectorate here and directed them to make arrangements for printing of ballot papers following the withdrawal of nominations on Monday.

There are 977 wards in 76 Primary Agricultural Credit Societies (PACS) in the district and the election would be conducted for 696 wards. The election in 281 wards was declared unanimously.

Karnan said a total of 2,512 nominations were filed and after the withdrawal of nominations, symbols would be allotted to candidates. Nearly 1,51,622 voters will cast their vote in the cooperative elections in Khammam district.

For ensuring the smooth conduct of the polls, 32 route officers, 18 zonal officers, and 1,954 presiding and assistant presiding officers were appointed along with 977 polling staff, the Collector said. Distribution centres were set up at Khammam, Sathupalli and Madhira.

Khammam Municipal Commissioner and Additional Collector Anurag Jayanthi, District Cooperative Officer Rajeswara Sastry and nodal officers attended the meeting.

