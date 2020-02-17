Khammam Collector suspends MPO for neglecting works

By | Published: 7:49 pm

Khammam: District Collector RV Karnan issued orders placing Kusumanchi Mandal Panchayat Officer (MPO) P Veeraswamy under suspension for allegedly misleading the higher authorities over purchase of tractors.

It was said that Veeraswamy during a district level review meeting involving officials of various departments and bankers on procurement of tractors reported that of 41 gram panchayats, tractors had been purchased for 40.

On the contrary, he during a meeting with the MPDO Kusumanchi said they had not procured 40 tractors and there was a pendency in procurement of tractors. As the said MPO was found neglecting his duties he was placed under suspension, the order said.

