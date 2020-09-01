Khammam Collector tells cable operators to telecast digital classes

Collector visited the residences of students studying in government schools at Koyachelaka and Regulachelaka villages of Raghunathapalem mandal in the district

Khammam: District Collector RV Karnan inspects online classes that started on Tuesday and urged parents and teachers to maintain physical distancing among students attending the classes.

He visited the residences of students studying in government schools at Koyachelaka and Regulachelaka villages of Raghunathapalem mandal in the district. He instructed the cable operators to ensure telecast of digital lessons through Doordarshan channel for all students.

Karnan also directed concerned officials to uninterrupted power supply while the classes were going on. He interacted with the students and told them to clarify their doubts by calling their teachers over phone.

The District Educational Officer Madanmohan and others were present.

