Khammam Collector tells farmers to revive traditional cultivation methods

Khammam: Farmers should revive traditional cultivation techniques to tackle menace of pests, suggested District Collector RV Karnan. He along with a team of agriculture officials visited agriculture fields in different villages of Mudigonda and Khammam rural mandals in the district on Friday. The Collector and officials inspected red gram, chilli and maize crops that were affected by pests.

Speaking to the farmers, Collector said that in the past neem oil was used widely to control pests and diseases that affected crops. But in recent times, farming community had been using chemical pesticides instead of organic ones.

Farmers could prepare neem oil on their own. If interested farmers comes forward, machinery to extract neem oil would be provided with government subsidy and that would help them tackle the menace in an effective manner, he added.

A few farmers complained to the Collector that they were yet to receive Rythu Bandhu money for kharif season. The Collector told them the government would release the funds and the amount would be credited into their bank accounts. Agricultural Technology Management Agency (ATMA) project director Vijaya Nirmala, Agriculture Scientist Hemanth Kumar, Horticulture Official Venkateswarlu and others were present.

