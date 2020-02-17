Khammam Collector tells officials to Publicise new Municipal Act

By | Published: 10:46 pm

Khammam: District Collector RV Karnan has directed Municipal Commissioners to conduct extensive programmes to educate public about the new Municipal Act.

He held a meeting on ‘Pattana Pragathi’ here on Monday with Municipal Commissioners of Sathupalli, Madhira, and Wyra to review arrangements for ensuing ‘Pattana Pragathi’ programme.

The Collector told the officials to publicise the Municipal Act. The newly elected councillors have to set up committees involving youth, women, and, elders, in their respective wards to discuss measures for maintaining sanitation, plantation, water and electricity supply.

The development of towns has to take place with wards as a unit. For every ward a special officer has to be appointed. Ward wise development plans have to be chalked out. Steps for collection of property tax and water tax have to be taken, Karnan said.

Stress has to be laid on ensuring greenery, Identification of new areas for developing residential colonies, regularisation of existing lands, construction of buildings, development of parks, streamlining of markets, lands and buildings survey have to made, he added.

Karnan asked the Municipal Commissioners to prepare green action plan, proposals to raise funds for carrying out sanitation works and plans for beautification of towns. Every official must fully understand the new Municipal Act, he added.

