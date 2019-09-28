Khammam Collector urges women to ensure plastic free celebrations

By | Published: 7:39 pm

Khammam: The use of single-use plastics would be banned in Khammam Municipal Corporation limits from October 2, said District Collector RV Karnan.

This decision was taken as part of the district administration’s Action Plan to make Khammam city ‘plastic-free’ by January 26, 2020, the Collector said.

Collector Karnan who reviewed arrangements for Batukamma celebrations appealed to the women in the district ensure that the celebrations were plastic free. The members of SHGs, Dwacra, Mepma and Mahila Samakhyas must take steps in this connection, he said.

Plastic pet bottles below 200 ml size, water sachets, plastic bags below 50 microns, use-and-through cups, plates, forks, bowls and packing material made of plastic and thermocol are banned. However, plastic sheets and bags used to grow plants in nurseries and for agriculture needs were exempted.

Similarly, Kothagudem Collector Rajat Kumar Saini also asked women to avoid using plastic and artificial flowers in decorating Batukammas. He said plastic below 50 microns size was banned and urged women to use only natural flowers in decorating Batukammas.

