Khammam Collector visits Adivasi hamlet

Khammam: The District Collector RV Karnam made a surprise visit to Adivasi hamlets in Kamepalli mandal in the district on Friday to gather first-hand information on their living conditions.

He interacted with Adivasi men and women at Adavi Maddulapalli hamlet and enquired about their health condition. He also asked them whether they were receiving the benefits of different welfare schemes being implemented by the State government such as Rs 1500 cash assistance and rice being given to ration card holders in the wake of corona lockdown.

Karnan directed officials to ensure benefits of government schemes reach the Adivasis and to issue ration cards to those who do not have ration cards yet. Similarly measures to supply drinking water and uninterrupted electricity have to be taken, he told the officials.

The Collector also inspected Kamepalli Primary Health Centre. He suggested that regular monitoring of health conditions of Adivasis has be to done. The tribal men and women should be educated about coronavirus, to maintain better sanitation and social distancing, he noted.

