Khammam Collector warns against spreading rumours on Covid tests

By | Published: 7:37 pm

Khammam: District Collector RV Karnan has warned of serious action against those who were resorting to false campaign regarding Covid-19 testing at District General Hospital in Khammam. The Covid-19 testing was being done uninterruptedly at the hospital. Over 50 TrueNat tests were being conducted every day. Likewise, 200 to 250 Rapid Antigen Tests (RAT) were being conducted at the hospital, the Collector said.

He inspected the Covid-19 lab (TrueNat) at the hospital on Saturday. Speaking on the occasion, the Collector said those tested negative in Rapid Antigen Test and were showing the coronavirus symptoms should undergo TrueNat testing.

For Covid-19 diagnosis, Rapid Antigen Tests were being conducted every day at all the Primary Health Centres, Urban Health Centre and Community Health Centres besides the District Hospital, he informed. The Collector cautioned that those resorting to maligning campaigns with regard to the Covid tests would be booked under Epidemic Diseases Act. The health officials and workers in the district have been making committed efforts to contain the spread of the virus and to treat those infected with the virus, he said.

Later on the day at a programme at the collectorate, he handed over appointment letters to 15 newly appointed doctors. He called upon the doctors to boost the morale of the Covid-19 patients besides giving them medical treatment. The Collector asked the doctors to follow all the guidelines stipulated by the State government to prevent the spread of the virus. DM& HO Dr B Malathi and Collectorate Administrative Officer Madangopal were present.

