Khammam: Corporator accused of killing youth, protests turn violent

Khammam: First division municipal corporator Daravath Rammurthy Naik had a narrow escape as protests against him turned violent here on Tuesday.

The corporator was accused of performing black magic and sacrificing a youth, Tejavath Anand (25), from Kaikondaigudem in Khammam (Urban) mandal on Aug 18. The youth’s family members and the villagers staged a protest when he visited the village on Tuesday.

The protestors and the corporator had heated arguments over the issue and it led to tension as the latter allegedly reacted harshly with the villagers. In a fit of rage, the protestors smashed the corporator’s car forcing him to take shelter in the ZP High School at the village for a while.

Later, the police intervened and escorted Naik away from the school safely. Angry villagers set his car on fire and reduced it to ashes. Heavy deployment of police at the village brought the situation under control.

In a complaint lodged with Khanapuram Haveli Inspector of Police CI Venkanna Babu, Anand’s mother Tejavath Vijaya alleged that the corporator summoned his son to his function hall at Jalagam Nagar on Aug 18 on the pretext of welding work. Anand was, however, found dead in the afternoon. When questioned, Naik evaded direct reply and ran away that day, Vijaya said. She told the police that on Tuesday when the family asked the corporator about the youth, he kicked her daughter and hurled invectives.

She urged the police to take action against Naik and others responsible for her son’s death. However, Naik speaking to the press in the evening, refuted the allegations levelled against him. He maintained that he was a victim of a political game with an eye on the upcoming Khammam Municipal Corporation elections. Anand had died of fits, he added.

