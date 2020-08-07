Khammam corporator turns Covid crusader

By | Published: 12:12 am 11:34 pm

Khammam: With Covid-19 spreading rapidly and no cure in sight, people are looking for anything that would boost their immunity to shield themselves from the coronavirus as suggested by medical experts.

The Union Ministry of Ayurveda, Yoga and Naturopathy, Unani, Siddha and Homoeopathy (AYUSH) has also come up with a self-care prescription of a natural immunity-boosting decoction made from herbs.

Taking note of the AYUSH suggestions, TRS’ Kamarthapu Murali, 16th division corporator of the Khammam Municipal Corporation, embarked on a mission to improve the immunity levels of the locals a couple of days ago.

He started distributing a herbal ‘kashayam’ (decoction) free of cost in the division. “I initially planned the free distribution for those in the 16th division. But people from other parts of the city too are coming here to consume it,” he said.

Speaking to ‘Telangana Today’, Murali said he had made arrangements for preparing around 40 litres of kashayam, which would be sufficient to serve at least 1,000 persons every day from 8 am to 1 pm. If required the quantity would be increased.

In all, 13 ingredients, both spices and herbs, including tulsi (holy basil), honey, dalchini (cinnamon), miriyalu (black pepper), shunthi (dry ginger), lavang (clove), haldi (turmeric), ginger, elaichi (cardamom), jeera (cumin seeds), pudina (mint leaves), daniyalu (coriander seeds) and jaggery are used in brewing the decoction.

Murali said he had hired a master cook and two assistants to prepare the kashayam, which cost him Rs 6,300 a day. The kashayam would help in easing cold or flu besides breathing problems. Murali also distributed face masks and Arsenicum Album 30, the homoeopathic tablets which serve as a prophylactic medicine against Covid-19, in April to about 1,500 households. “I am now making arrangements for the second round of the distribution of the tablets to around 2,000 families in a couple of days,” he said.

Murali’s generous acts have been drawing appreciation from many. Transport Minister Puvvada Ajay Kumar, who launched the kashayam distribution, lauded the corporator’s initiative. “We are happy to have a corporator who cares for our health, and we thank Murali for his work. What he is doing is appreciable and worth emulating,” S Suresh Babu and Abdul Rahman, who live in the area, said. The same is the opinion of another resident K Nagaraju.

