Khammam couple commits suicide at Kodaikanal

Khammam: A couple from Khammam district allegedly committed suicide at Kodaikanal of Dindigul district in Tamil Nadu on Thursday. The incident, sources said, took place on Thursday night, but it came to light on Friday. The family members of the deceased couple were informed about the incident on Saturday.

The deceased were identified as B Gopikrishna (26) of Mangalagudem in Khammam (rural) mandal and A Nandini (26) of Chodavaram village, near Bhadrachalam. They were both software engineers working for a company at Kodaikanal for the past one year.

They were living near Mother Teresa Women’s University area. Their deaths came to light when a groceries supplier visited their house and found them dead. The couple who reportedly consumed poison to end their lives were found to have vomited blood.

Gopikrishna and Nandini got married in 2018 after they fell in love with each other. For the past few months, they were trying to go to Australia in search of better employment opportunities, but their efforts remained unsuccessful.

Elderly man hangs self

In another incident, a 68-year-old man has committed suicide at Sathupalli in Khammam by hanging himself from the railing of a flyover at the town. The deceased identified as Gangisety Satyanarayana, belongs to Ramalayam area at Sathupalli. He was said to be upset at his wife’s sickness.

