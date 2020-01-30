Khammam CP reviews road safety measures

By | Published: 9:07 pm

Khammam: Commissioner of Police Tafseer Iqubal asked officials to submit report on measures taken to prevent accidents at black spots, the places on highways that are prone to accidents, in the district.

The Police Commissioner (CP) at a meeting here on Thursday reviewed road safety situation under the commissionerate limits and made a power point presentation on the measures to be taken to avert accidents.

He said wherever necessary and at accident prone areas banners and sign boards should be set up to alert the public. Regular awareness meetings should be held by police officers with villagers and motorists in villages along the highways.

Accidents could be stopped through the efforts to control the speed of the motor vehicles. Likewise the number of casualties could be reduced if the motorists and four wheeler drivers were educated on the importance of wearing helmets and seat belts, Iqubal explained.

The CP wanted the officials to take measures to avoid parking vehicles on highways as parking of vehicles on roads were leading to accidents. Similarly steps have to be taken to create awareness among public on police emergency number 100, Hawk Eye application and She Teams, he said.

The Commissioner of Police also reviewed the status of long-pending cases, non-bailable warrants and others. ACPs Prasanna Kumar, Ramoji Ramesh, PV Ganesh, Satyanarayana, G Venkat Rao, Venkatara Reddy, CI Sampath Kumar were present.

