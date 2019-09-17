Khammam district to go plastic-free

By | James Edwin | Published: 12:10 am 10:27 pm

Khammam: Khammam district administration has embarked on an ambitious campaign on a mission-mode to end the menace of plastic in towns and villages.

A special Action Plan has been prepared outlining action needed to make Khammam city ‘plastic-free’ by January 26, 2020, along with other towns. The time-line for the Action Plan execution is September 4, 2019, to January 2020, District Collector RV Karnan said.

‘Businessmen, common public, traders, manufacturers, government departments, educational institutions and bulk users of plastic will be involved in the execution of this time bound plan to reach the set goal in time and effectively’ Karnan told Telangana Today.

The implementation strategy will include regular meetings to create awareness among the stakeholders.

‘How society reacts to the risks and dangers posed by plastic is significant for the success of the campaigning’, he felt.

Campaigns on important occasions like Gandhi Jayanti, Dasara, Deepavali and New Year Day celebrations will be conducted to create a special impact on the public to end the use of plastic, specifically single use plastic.

“It takes one to two hundred years for a polythene bag to deteriorate and plastic bottle needs even more, it takes nearly 400 years to decay. There are many alternates to plastic, individuals have to start using them. Now is the right time to act”, Karnan said.

“It has been an established fact that excessive use of plastic causes cancer. Live-stock has been the victim of plastic as they die when consumed leftover food contained in plastic bags”, Karnan pointed out. An awareness meeting with stakeholders has already been conducted in Khammam recently.

The traders and shop owners are asked to display boards telling people that they do not sell or provide polythene bags. It helps to create a habit of carrying cloth bags when going to shops, he added.

In similar manner, it is also planned to make Wyra, Madhira and Sathupalli Municipalities plastic-free places. The Municipal Commissioners are already directed to prepare an action plan for educating the people and for an effective plastic waste management, he said.

