Khammam DMFT approves Rs 48 cr for 2019-20

By | Published: 8:55 pm

Khammam: District Mineral Foundation Trust (DMFT) has approved Rs 48 crores of funds for the execution of works in Khammam. The funds were proposed to be expended on developmental, welfare, health and education, women and welfare and sanitation works in rural and urban areas for the year 2019-20. An allocation of Rs 12 crores made to education, Rs 10 crore for health while Rs 2 crore for five Assembly segments.

Similarly RS 6 crore for senior citizens welfare and Rs 10 crore each for urban and rural sanitation have been earmarked for the above year. The allocations were made during a DMFT meeting chaired by Transport Minister P Ajay Kumar.

District Collector RV Karnan and the DMFT secretary directed concerned officials to submit priority wise proposals at the earliest. Municipal Commissioners of Sathupalli, Madhira, Wyra and Khammam to submit their proposals related to sanitation works.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.