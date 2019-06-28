Khammam doctors seek action against CITU leader

By | Published: 12:29 am 12:30 am

Khammam: Medical staff at Khammam District Government Hospital on Friday demanded action against a CITU leader who allegedly abused duty doctors.

The doctors led by Government Doctors Association (TGDA) District President Dr. B Srinivas Rao and its secretary Ravi Kumar staged a demonstration at the hospital and boycotted services for one hour on Friday in support of their demand.

Speaking to the press, the association leaders felt that it was not proper to target the doctors on duty and sought concerned officials to ensure protection of doctors. They lodged a complaint against Centre of Indian Trade Unions (CITU) leader Vishnuvardhan with II-town police for hurling abuses at the duty doctors.

It was said that during early morning on Friday, a pregnant woman was brought to the hospital for delivery. But the doctors referred her to MGM Hospital as her condition was said to be serious.

Her father Laxmaiah informed the CITU leader about the doctors’ advice. The leader expressing anger sought to know from the doctor why they refused to admit the woman for delivery and abused the doctors.

Later, the woman was taken to a private hospital in Khammam where she gave birth to a child.

While the doctors at the hospital maintained that there was no negligence on their part, Vishnuvardhan complained that it has become a habit for the doctors to refer patients to hospitals in Warangal and other places causing trouble to patients and their kin.

