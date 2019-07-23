Khammam farmers asked to opt short term crops

By | Published: 12:12 am

Khammam: The district administration is conducting massive awareness programmes to motivate the farmers to go for short term crops due to the deficit rainfall this kharif season in the district.

According to the District Collector RV Karnan, the district has received 51 per cent less rainfall in comparison to the normal rainfall for this season. Keeping in view of this, the farmers are asked to avoid wet land cultivation and crops such as paddy that need lot of water.

Speaking to Telangana Today, Karnan said the farming community in the district was advised to adapt inter-cropping for effective utilisation of water resources whatever available. Mandal wise action plan has been prepared to conduct an awareness to educate the farmers to go for dry land cultivation like pulses and other short term crops.

The officials are explaing the farmers about the scanty rainfall in the area and to persuade them to cultivate the crops accordingly by proving tesimonials. A large number of farmers in Sathupalli, Vemsoor and Kallur mandals have taken up cultivation of mixed crops in about 7000 acres and earning good yields with less water usage, he said.

If farmers intend to take up paddy cultivation, they are told to go for wet-and-dry method to reduce water consumption in view of below normal rainfall in this season, Karnan said, adding that the agriculture department prepared a contingency plan to respond to the situation.

Haritha Haram awaits rains

On the other hand, the deficit rainfall has also halted the progress of Telangana Ku Haritha Haram programme in the district. It is planned to plant as many as 3.30 crore saplings by various departments in the district.

The target of the plantation for forest department has been doubled this year. The department is aiming to plant nearly one crore saplings. However, only around 12 lakh saplings were planted by the department due to shortage of rains. “We will speed up the plantation works as soon as there is a good rainfall” Karnan said hoping that they will reach target set for this phase of TKKH programme.

