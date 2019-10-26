Khammam girl struck by rare disease; awaits help

By | Published: 12:12 am 11:06 pm

Khammam: Four-year-old Banoth Sreeja at first sight looks like any normal cute child, but a closer examination reveals her plight.

Born in 2014, she was diagnosed with a rare disease, Waardenburg Syndrome that causes hearing impairment, which ranges from severe to profound, besides causing some facial abnormalities such as pigmentation of the hair, the skin and the iris of the eyes.

Her parents, Banoth Srinivas and Aswini, of Gurralapadu of Khammam Rural mandal, came to know about the child’s condition when she was eight months old. They found their daughter’s hearing mechanism was not normal and were worried at the blue colouration of the eyes and the grey patch of hair on her forehead.

They then took the child to all top hospitals such as Government ENT Hospital, Koti; Ali Yavar Jung National Institute of Speech and Hearing Disabilities, Hyderabad; and others. What they learnt about the child’s condition made them dumbstruck with anguish.

“After all the tests, the doctors at the ENT hospital told us that the child has been suffering from profound hearing impairment triggered by Waardenburg Syndrome. We have been asked to go for a surgery for the implantation of cochlear implants which enables hearing,” Srinivas told ‘Telangana Today’.

“The cochlear implant surgery package costs around Rs 20 lakh and it has to be done before one and half years for the best results,” he said, adding: “Since our financial condition is poor, we could not go for the surgery immediately and it is not offered under Aarogyasri.”

Srinivas, who recently secured a job as junior gram panchayat secretary, spent all his savings for diagnosis and basic treatment. He is now engaged in raising funds from charitable donors and through crowdfunding. He has raised Rs 4 lakh so far. “The surgery has to be performed at the earliest and it is urgent, otherwise it will affect the child’s growth and health. I request donors and charitable organisations to support the cause of arranging the surgery for my child,” he pleaded.

Interested donors can reach Srinivas at 9059996007.

