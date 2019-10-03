Khammam: GP officials suspended for ignoring sanitation

By | Published: 8:11 pm

Khammam: Junior Gram Panchayat Secretaries of Gubbagurti in Konijerla mandal and Enkoor in Enkoor mandal in the district were suspended on Thursday for alleged negligence in discharging their duties concerning the 30-day Action Plan.

A statement from the Collector’s office said that the action was taken following surprise inspection by Panchayat Raj Minister Errabelli Dayakar Rao at Gubbagurti and Enkoor villages on Wednesday.

Sources said that during the inspections, the Minister observed there was laxity in maintaining proper sanitation. Garbage was found dumped by the side of roads in both the villages.

The junior Gram Panchayat secretaries of Gubbagurti and Enkoor, T Sathish and T Vengala Rao, were found to have neglected their duties in ensuring better sanitation in their villages. Hence their services were placed under suspension with immediate effect, the statement said.

It may be noted that following directions from the Minister, local traders who littered the streets in these two villages were also slapped with penalties by the Gram Panchayats concerned.

