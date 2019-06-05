Khammam: Green rally held at Madharam Dolomite Mines

By | Published: 10:56 pm

Khammam: A ‘Green rally’ has marked the World Environment Day celebrations organised at Madharam Dolomite Mines Limited of Visakhapatnam Steel Plant at Madharam village in Singareni mandal of Khammam district on Wednesday. The company Dy. General Manager (DGM-mines) in-charge, D Siva Kumar flagged off the rally which was taken out from Madharam dolomite mines to Vuddegudam. Later a plantation programme was taken up.

Speaking on the occasion, the DGM explained about the importance of celebrating World Environment Day and said many factors were causing harm to environment. He called upon the employees and public to make efforts towards environmental protection. Siva Kumar advised the employees to make use of public transportation system instead of individual vehicles for commuting.

Assistant General Manager (mines) P Kiran Kumar, Assistant Manager (environment) K Praveen Kumar ,union leaders, DAV School Principal Suresh, school children and staff and others took part in the programme.

