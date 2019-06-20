Khammam: Hijras gear up to intensify struggle for rights

By | Published: 9:05 pm

Khammam: The Telangana Hijra Transgenders Samithi (THTS) members are gearing up to intensify their struggle for their rights. New committees of the Samithi have been formed for Khammam, Kothagudem, Suryapet, Nalgonda and Mahabubabad districts for which a meeting was held in Khammam on Thursday.

The leaders and the members of the samithi discussed the problems transgenders are facing in the society and how to find solutions for such problems, measures required for the welfare of the community and steps to achieve them, said the Samithi.

The Samithi State committee president Laila, vice president Nagma, general secretary Chandramukhi, treasurer Mary, executive member Priya and others said that the meeting was aimed to streamline the Samithi’s struggle at field level. They wanted the State government to bring out a legislation in line with Supreme Court’s April 15, 2014 landmark transgender judgment (popularly known as National Legal Services Authority (NALSA) judgment to ensure gender neutrality, equal protection, opportunities and rights to the community members.

