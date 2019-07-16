Khammam: Irrigation AE in ACB net

By | Published: 6:12 pm

Sathupalli (Khammam): An assistant engineer (AE) of irrigation department was caught red-handed while accepting bribe from a contractor here on Tuesday.

The accused, P Narsimha Rao, who works as AE at Dammapet in Bhadradri Kothagudem, was caught receiving a bribe of Rs 10, 000 from the complainant at Sathupalli in Khammam district.

It is said the complainant K Venkata Ramaiah of Papatpally of Raghunathapalem mandal in Khammam district executed repairs works at tanks at Jaggaram and Patwarigudem in Dammapet mandal.

The accused official demanded the money to complete movement books of the works and ensure smooth return of earnest money deposit. The AE was arrested and would be produced before ACB court in Hyderabad.