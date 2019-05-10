Khammam: MEPMA official in ACB net

By | Published: 12:36 am

Khammam: The District Mission Coordinator (DMC) of MEPMA (Mission for Elimination of Poverty in Municipal Areas), Khammam was caught red-handed while accepting a bribe of Rs 40,000 from a complainant.

The accused, Mannepally Kamala Sri, demanded the amount to recommend the name of the complainant Korlapati Dhanalaxmi, a resource person, for a monthly honorarium of Rs 4,000 and also to direct the concerned officials to approve loan application of the latter’s Samakhya, the ACB officials informed.

The amount of Rs 40, 000 was recovered from the accused’s office. Kamala Sri was arrested and would be produced before ACB court in Hyderabad, said the ACB inspector Ramana Murthy.

The officials have asked the public to contact ACB toll free number 1064 and lodge complaint in case any government official demanded bribe to render official service.