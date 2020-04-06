Khammam: Minister Ajay Kumar puts officials on toes

By | Published: 11:07 pm

Khammam: Transport Minister P Ajay Kumar asked officials of Khammam district to be on high alert and make every effort in containing the spread of coronavirus.

The persons with a foreign travel history and those travelled to Delhi to attend Nizamuddin Markaz meeting must be monitored regularly, the Minister said speaking at a meeting held here to review the measures taken to contain the virus in the district.

Ajay Kumar said he would request the State government to grant permission to establish a permanent coronavirus ward with additional medical staff and facilities at Khammam District General Hospital. A proposal in this regard would be submitted to the government.

As the situation was alarming on the State borders with AP, the officials should be cautious and not give any scope for laxity, he said and appreciated efforts by the District Collector, police, health and revenue officials and Khammam Municipal Corporation in containing coronavirus.

The Minister said around 200 personal protection equipment (PPE) kits were available at the district hospital and another 1,000 kits would reach in a day. The public should strictly maintain the lockdown till April 14. The Minister later inaugurated a personal sanitiser enclosure at Sardar Patel Stadium in the city.

District Collector RV Karnan said in addition to the isolation ward set up at the district hospital, a 50-bed ICU and a separate wing with 170 beds was readied to address any emergency situation. Markaz returnees, their family members, and those under home quarantine were being monitored twice every day. A proposal with regard to a permanent corona wing at the district hospital would be prepared, he added.

45 contacts of coronavirus victim isolated

In a statement on Monday, District Collector appealed to the public to be cautious for another eight days and not to come out of their house except if there is an emergency. Referring to the first coronavirus positive case registered in Khammam, he said a high-level medical team toured the victim’s village Pedda thanda and shifted 45 contacts of the victim to an isolation facility.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .