Khammam: Minister expresses ire over slow pace of works

By | Published: 12:59 am

Khammam: Transport Minister Puvvada Ajay Kumar on Wednesday expressed his ire over the slow pace of execution of development works in villages in the district under ‘Palle Pragathi’.

He attended the general body meeting of Raghunathapalem Mandal Praja Parishad (MPP) at Rotary Nagar MPDO office in Khammam on Wednesday. He said it was responsibility of sarpanches, deputy sarpanches and ward members to develop the villages.

The State government wants to transform villages and was why providing funds directly to gram panchayats. Many villages have changed and more needs to be done. Every village must have a nursery, dumpyard and crematorium, the Minister said.

He said in many villages foundation stones were being laid but works were not executed in speedy manner. Where the works were not executed such villages would lag behind in terms of development, he cautioned.

“For instance 72 roads were sanctioned with the funds from constituency development programme (CDP) in Raghunathapalem mandal. But construction of only 22 roads was completed,” the Minister added.

He wanted every gram panchayat to have a own building. Thandas and villages that were upgraded into gram panchayats have to make effective use of ‘Palle Pragathi’. The villages where tractors were purchased must do so immediately, he added.

Plans have to be prepared to avoid drinking water shortage in summer, Ajay Kumar said. Referring to absence of some officials at the meeting the Minister warned that serious action would be taken against the officials if they failed to attend the meetings. Sarpanches and deputy sarpanches have to involve public and take advice from elders to develop villages, he added.

