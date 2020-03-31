Khammam: Minister urges migrant labourers to stay on

By | Published: 12:25 am

Khammam: Transport Minister Puvvada Ajay Kumar on Monday advised migrant labourers working in agriculture fields and granite industries in Khammam not to leave their work place until the lockdown ends.

Interacting with labourers at Khanapuram Haveli on the outskirts of Khammam, he told them not to leave their place of work until April 15. He also explained to them the importance of lockdown imposed in the wake of coronavirus pandemic.

Earlier, the Minister along with the district officials held a meeting with granite, tiles polishing units and quarry association office bearers in Khammam. He told them to initiate immediate steps to feed and take care of the labourers who had come here in search of livelihood.

Responding to the Chief Minister’s call officials and public representatives to feed migrant labourers Ajay Kumar launched free serving of Rs 5 meal to 1000 labourers every day during lockdown in Khammam under the aegis of Puvvada Foundation.

Donations pour in

Meanwhile, Khammam Granite Slabs Association office bearers donated Rs 10 lakh to CMRF towards prevention of coronavirus spread. Similarly Sri Kavitha Educational Society secretary and correspondent K Appi Reddy donated Rs 2 lakh and Nirmal Hruday School chairman Sambasiva Reddy offered Rs 1 lakh for the cause.

An educationist and TRS leader Gundala Krishna (RJC Krishna) donated Rs 2 lakh to CMRF. A farmer from Billupadu in Tallada mandal offered Rs 30,000 while sarpanches and MPTCS in Tirumalayapalem mandal donated Rs 3 lakh to the CMRF.

