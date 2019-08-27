Khammam: Missing teen found dead after three days

By | Published: 9:17 pm

Khammam: A girl who went missing three days ago from her home in Penuballi mandal of Khammam was found dead on the hillocks on the outskirts of Lankapalli on Tuesday. Tejaswini’s family members, who identified the body, held one youth Nitin responsible for the girl’s death.

Both the accused and deceased happened to be in love while they were studying engineering diploma at Kupenakuntla Penuballi. Sources said Nitin was angry with Tejaswini for moving closely with one of her relatives and that might have led him to kill her.

