Khammam Municipal Corporation procures Rs 54 L worth machine to keep city clean

Khammam: (KMC) has procured a truck chassis mounted road sweeping machine to ensure faster and better cleaning of roads under the corporation limits.

Khammam MLA P Ajay Kumar along with the Municipal Corporation Mayor G Papalal, launched the sweeping machine here on Wednesday. The machine has been procured at a cost of Rs 54 lakh.

The Mayor said commissioning the road sweeping machine would speed up cleaning of main thoroughfares. Deploying manpower to sweep the roads takes a lot of time and sometimes turns difficult when there is vehicular traffic on the roads.

Later, Ajay Kumar, Papalal, former Agriculture Marketing Committee Chairman Gundala Krishna, Corporators Tota Rama Rao and M Nageswar Rao, laid foundation stone for the development works being taken up at a cost of Rs 1.20 crore in the city. He directed the officials to complete the works in time without compromising on quality.

Meanwhile, Khammam MP, Nama Nageswara Rao, who is in New Delhi, conducted a teleconference with the district officers. He asked officials to take precautionary measures to prevent spread of seasonal diseases in the district following the arrival of monsoon.

He discussed sanitation and cleaning works in Khammam city and wanted drains and footpaths cleaned regularly. He appealed to Asha workers and ANMs to conduct awareness programmes in the villages to create awareness on prevention of seasonal diseases.

Nageswar Rao asked the health officers to keep required stock of medicines in all government hospitals and PHCs. He directed officials at Khammam District Government Hospital to ensure proper functioning of medical equipment at the hospital.

