Khammam Municipal Corporation sets up face mask kiosks

Khammam: Khammam Municipal Corporation has set up face masks dispensing kiosks in Khammam in order to make the masks available to the public to prevent spread of coronavirus.

Transport Minister Puvvada Ajay Kumar along with District Collector RV Karnan has inaugurated the kiosks at District General Hospital, RTC bus station and tat Gandhi Chowk in the city.

Speaking on the occasion the minister appealed to the public to wear the face masks without fail when going out. He wanted the people in the district to be cautious as covid-19 cases were on the rise in the state and across the country.

Khammam district administration has been taking effective measures to contain the spread of coronavirus hence there was no need to panic. But everyone has to follow precautionary measures such as using hand sanitisers and maintaining social distance.

Wearing face masks must become a habit. The kiosks were set up at centres where public movement was high and they were made available for a reasonable price of Rs 10 per piece, Ajay Kumar explained.

The corporation Mayor G Papalal, Municipal Commissioner Anurag Jayathi, Assistant Collector Adharsh Surabhi and others were present.

