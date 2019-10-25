Khammam officials receive Seva Awards from IRCS

By | Published: 11:31 pm

Khammam: Several IAS officers in erstwhile Khammam received Seva Awards from the Indian Red Cross Society, Telangana chapter.

Khammam Collector RV Karnan, Bhadradri-Kothagudem Collector Rajat Kumar Saini, Integrated Tribal Development Agency Project Officer VP Goutham and Bhadrachalam Sub-Collector Bhavesh Mishra were presented the awards by the Governor and president of Indian Red Cross Society Tamilisai Soundararajan at Raja Bhavan on Thursday evening. The awards were given for the year 2018-19.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .