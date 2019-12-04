Khammam officials told to speed up tractors purchase in GPs

By | Published: 12:34 am

Khammam: District Collector RV Karnan has directed district officials to speed up the task of purchasing tractors for all gram panchayats in the district.

He advised Mandal Praja Parishad officials to hold meetings with bankers to take measures to purchase tractors, auto trolleys and water tankers as per gram sabha resolution. If there were any issues with either bankers or sarpanches, they have to consult the District Panchayat officer.

Karnan chaired a meeting to review the progress under the 30-day Action Plan, selection of beneficiaries of double bedroom houses on Monday. He said pending works related to the identification of dumping yards and funeral grounds have to be completed in consultation with local Tahsildars.

Where the lands were identified for dumping yards and funeral grounds works have to be taken up under MGNREGS. Similarly, awareness has to be created among the villagers on constructing soakpits at each household, the Collector said.

Referring to the ongoing paddy procurement, Karnan wanted mandal special officers to visit the procurement centres without fail to ensure smooth procurement of paddy. Steps towards quick payment of money to farmers have to be taken.

The Collector also directed the district forest officials and rural development officers to prepare a comprehensive plan to water sapling planted as part of Haritha Haram and replace any withered plants. One forest range officer for each mandal has to be deputed to ensure watering of the saplings, he added.

Joint Collector Hanmanthu Kodimba, ZP CEO Ch Priyanka and others were present.

