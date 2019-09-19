Khammam officials walk extra mile for the success of 30-day Action Plan

By | Published: 12:43 am

Khammam/Kothagudem: The District Collectors in erstwhile Khammam have been making exceptional efforts for the success of 30-day Action Plan, proposed by the Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao for development of the villages.

The Collectors have been extensively touring remote villages, educating the villagers on the importance of the Action Plan in the overall wellbeing of the villages and its residents.

Khammam Collector RV Karnan has on Wednesday toured several villages in Tirumalayapalam mandal. He interacted with the local officials and residents. He explained the residents about the objectives of the 30-day Action Plan.

Cleanliness at individual level leads to cleanliness at village level, he told the villagers in an interaction with them at Tirumalayapalem, Pindiprolu and Mohammadapuram villages.

Curiously, Karnan has inspected the residences checking for abandoned water pots, tires, containers, water drums, even the status of sanitation around the toilets. At a house he picked up an utensil in which mosquitoes were breeding, showed it to the residents of the household.

At another place when he found an abandoned tire containing water and mosquito larvae in it he himself emptied the water in it as the officials and villagers stood amazed of his action. He advised the residents not to allow anything that helps mosquitoes to breed at their houses.

Karnan felt that there has been active participation of elected representatives and officials at field level for the success of the 30-day Action Plan. Collective efforts were need for chalking out plans and their execution as part of year and five year plans.

“The State government would release funds based on population ratio. Works identified during padayatras have to be executed on war-footing basis involving residents. The villages in Khammam should become model ones in the State” the Collector noted.

On the other hand, Kothagudem Collector Rajat Kumar Saini toured Maoist affected agency villages Kudunur, R Kothagudem, Bodanelli, Kurnavalli and others in Cherla mandal. He inspected the works being executed as part of the Action Plan.

“The 30-day Action Plan aims at creating healthy and prospering villages. Priority has to be given to sanitation, Haritha Haram and drinking water works” Saini advised the officials adding that the Action Plan paves the way for development of the rural areas.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .