Khammam: Pantry manager shot by RPF constable on train

By | Published: 9:19 pm

Khammam: A pantry manager suffered bullet injuries after he was shot at by a Railway Protection Force (RPF) constable on the GT Express bound for Chennai from New Delhi in the late night hours of Thursday.

The pantry manager, Sunil Singh (31), was first taken to District General Hospital in Khammam for treatment and was later shifted to Hyderabad. The RPF constable identified as P Ashok Babu was booked under IPC sections of 336, 307 and 27 of Indian Arms Act, informed railway police.

According to sources, a quarrel broke out between the RPF constable and a vendor Vicky Kumar over the price of a water bottle in S-13 coach. The constable allegedly beat up the vendor. On getting to know about this, Sunil Singh and other staff went to the coach and tried to pacify the constable who, however, would not listen to them. Heated arguments ensued between them during which there was jostling. In a fit of rage, the constable fired one round at the pantry manager with his 9 MM pistol inflicting injury on his right chest.

On hearing the sound of firing, other RPF constables rushed to S-13 coach and found the pantry manager who had collapsed and was bleeding. They informed the higher officials about the incident that occurred when the train was between Warangal and Khammam railway stations.

Khammam railway police took the constable Ashok Babu into custody and also seized the pistol along with 9 rounds of bullets from him and launched investigation into the case.

