Khammam people lend helping hand to needy in crisis time

Khammam: Lockdown compelled by coronavirus pandemic pushing forward altruistic nature of humans to the fore to lend a helping hand to the needy.

In a humanitarian gesture Home Guards and police constables have offered food to farmers at chilli yard in Khammam Agriculture Market on Saturday as the hotels and eateries were closed in view of the lockdown.

Since agriculture markets were allowed to function chilli farmers have brought the produce to market but were not able have any food. Few Home Guards and constables who found the plight of the farmers decided to help them.

Home Guards Damera Ravi and Sudhakar, constables Rammohan, Nagaraju, Bhavani, Safia Begum, Kouramma and Saidamma along with their family members have cooked the food at their homes and distributed it to nearly 150 farmers.

On other hand, a few scribes and traders have distributed food items to nearly 100 labourers working at about 25 granite factories at Kaikondaigudem on the outskirts of Khammam city.

The workers hailing from Odisha and Gujarat states were neglected by their owners and were finding it difficult to get food or groceries to cook the food, informed a scribe Rishi adding that the workers were given rice, oil and vegetables.

SCCL staff to donate one day salary to CMRF

Meanwhile, the SCCL officials have informed that the company’s 47,000 employees and 2400 officials have decided to donate one day basic salary and DA for the cause of fight against coronavirus pandemic.

An amount of Rs 8.50 crores would soon be handed over to the Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao, said a statement from the SCCL. The company CMD N Sridhar appreciated the kind gesture of the employees and officials of the company.

Similarly, Kamma Janasangham, Khammam has donated Rs 5 lakh to the CMRF.

