Khammam: Police arrest two inter-State offenders, recover Rs 43.66 lakh worth stolen property

By | Published: 7:35 pm

Khammam: The CCS police and Khammam one town police have arrested two inter-State criminals and recovered stolen property worth about Rs 43.66 lakh from them.

Commissioner of Police (CP) Tafseer Iqbal addressing a press conference here on Wednesday informed that a team of police of Central Crime Station and one town police station conducted vehicle inspections at Ravichettu centre in Khammam and spotted two persons acting in a suspicious manner.

The duo was taken into custody and interrogated. During interrogation they revealed their identity and confessed to their crimes. The duo was identified as Nadimpally Venkata Vinay of Ayyappa Colony, Dammaiguda in Hyderabad and Dwarampudi Venkateshwara Reddy of Ravulapalem, Kommarajulanka in East Godavari district in neighbouring Andhra Pradesh.

Vinay was found to have committed nearly 17 property offences in Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka and Maharashtra. 28 year old Venkateshwara Reddy, a mason worker, has committed many property offences in AP, Telangana, Karnataka and Maharashtra states, CP said.

The police have recovered 1.40 kilograms of gold ornaments, 9.692 kilograms of silverware, one laptop computer and one 55 inch LED television they stolen in nine house burglaries, two in Rachakonda Commissionerate limits, three in Khammam Commissionerate limits and four in Hubli of Karnataka, Commissioner of Police Iqbal informed.

The arrested were booked under relevant sections and produced before the court for judicial remand. The CP has appreciated CCS CI G Ravi, one town inspector B Ramesh, ASI GS Kishan Rao and other staff for nabbing the accused.

Additional DCPs D Muralidhar and I Puja, ACPs Jahangir and PV Ganesh were present.

