Khammam police now reachable on WhatsApp

Published: 8:29 pm

Khammam: People who belong to Khammam Police Commissionerate areas can now lodge their complaints and grievances through social media platform WhatsApp, informed Commissioner of Police Tafseer Iqubal.

He along with senior police officials has launched the WhatsApp number: 7901144600 here on Wednesday for the purpose of receiving complaints from people. He stated that people should post their complaints fearlessly to the police by using the application on their mobile phones.

The majority of the public in today’s world have been using social media applications such as WhatsApp, Facebook and Twitter. Hence it was decided to make use of the advanced technology aiming to make police services more accessible to the public, the CP said. The service was introduced throughout the district to improve police response time and those living in remote places could also use the service. A special wing was set up to continuously monitor complaints received through WhatsApp.

Complaints regarding crimes, woman harassment, eve-teasing, information on road accidents could be posted on WhatsApp along with photos and videos to help the victims. The complaints would, in turn, be forwarded to the concerned ACPs, CIs and SIs for proper action, the officer said. Additional DCP (Law & Order) D Muralidhar, additional DCP (Admin) I Pooja, ACPs PV Ganesh, Venkata Reddy, Satyanarayana, Venkatesh, Jhahangir and SB CI Sampath Kumar were present.

