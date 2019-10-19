Khammam police organise blood donation camp

By | Published: 10:49 pm

Khammam: Khammam Commissionerate of police organised a blood donation camp here on Saturday marking Police Commemoration Week.

Commissioner of Police Tafseer Iqbal inaugurated the camp and distributed fruits to police personnel and officials who donated blood. Speaking on the occasion he explained the importance of blood donation. He said for every two seconds someone undergoing treatment at hospitals require blood transfusion and it clearly underlines the significance of blood donation. Hence the individuals have to make it a point to donate blood as often as possible.

Additional DCP (AR) Madhava Rao, ACP (SB) Satyanarayana, ACP (AR) Vijaya Babu and others were present. A large number of police officials and personnel have donated blood at the camp.

