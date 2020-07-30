Khammam: Public participation must to curb human trafficking, says official

By | Published: 8:33 pm 8:37 pm

Khammam: The need for public participation to curb human trafficking was stressed at a meeting held in Khammam marking World Day Against Human Trafficking on Thursday.

The meeting was organised by Society for Community Participation and Education in Rural Development (SCOPE-RD) and Girls Alliance Advocacy (GAA) to create awareness among auto union leaders and government staff.

Speaking on the occasion, the District Welfare Officer, Sabitha, said human trafficking was a heinous act perpetrated by criminals and it was badly impacting the society. Telangana State is in fourth position in human trafficking in the country, she said, adding that to prevent human trafficking, active participation of the public was a must.

The district Child Welfare Committee Chairman ML Prasad explained how the criminals resort to human trafficking. There was a need for effective coordination and support from government departments and non-governmental organisations (NGOs) to address the menace.

Railway Protection Force (RPF) Inspector of Protection Force (CI) K Madhusudhan in his address noted that the poorer sections were at risk as every day in every country human traffickers exploit the vulnerable people for profit.

According to a study, over 70 per cent of the victims are women and girls, while about one third are children in detected trafficking cases. Law enforcement and criminal justice systems have to take tough measures to curb human trafficking and help the victims seeking help, he suggested.

He expressed fear that covid-19 has increased trafficking dangers as loss of jobs, growing poverty, school closures and an increase in online interactions have opened up opportunities for organised crime groups.

This year’s theme focuses on the first responders; the social workers, labour inspectors, law enforcement officers, health workers and NGOs. Several steps were taken at Khammam railway station to prevent human trafficking and educating auto union leaders about the issue would make them serve as information dispensing tools, Madhusudhan explained.

SCOPE-RD coordinator Sandeep and Childline coordinator K Srinivas were present.

