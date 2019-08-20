Khammam receives good spell of rains

By | Published: 7:48 pm

Kothagudem/Khammam: Several mandals in erstwhile Khammam received light to heavy rains in the past 24 hours with rainfall continuing on Tuesday.

Thirteen out of the total 21 mandals have received good showers while the remaining mandals remain to witness the dry spell in Khammam which received an average of 8.1 mm rainfall. Meanwhile, Thallada mandal received 40 mm of rainfall while Penuballi mandal records 32.4mm rainfall.

Out of 11 mandals in the district, Kothagudem, Chandrugonda, Mulkalapalli and Cherla mandals received above 30 mm rainfall in last 24 hours with eight mandals recording no rains in last few weeks.

On Tuesday, the district headquarters of Khammam and Kothagudem witnessed light to moderate rainfall while Cherla, Julurpahad and Yellandu in Kothagudem mandal and Karepalli and Kamepalli in Khammam mandals receive heavy rains.

Meanwhile, two bullocks of a farmer K Janardhan were killed in a lightning attack at Mylaram of Laxmidevipalli mandal in Kothagudem district on Tuesday. The officials lifted two gates of Taliperu project to five feet height to release 6,424 cusecs of water. The current water level at the reservoir was 73.39 metres as against the Full Reservoir Level of 74 metres.

